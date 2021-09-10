Just one day after head coach Ryan Day said that transfer linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV’s eligibility waiver was denied by the NCAA, the collegiate athletics governing body reversed its decision Friday.

The senior linebacker is now eligible immediately after his petition was approved by the NCAA, according to an Ohio State spokesperson. Gaoteote, who joined the Ohio State program in mid-June, will be allowed to play against No. 12 Oregon Saturday but his role still remains undefined.

Gaoteote spent much of the summer in Columbus and participated in Ohio State preseason camp. Despite being a rostered player for the Buckeyes heading into Week 1, his eligibility decision was still up in the air, causing him to miss Ohio State’s season opener in Minneapolis.

Gaoteote spent his first three seasons at University of Southern California, racking up 51 career tackles and two sacks in his time as a Trojan.

Despite his senior distinction, the Las Vegas native still has two years of eligibility.