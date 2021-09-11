No. 3 Ohio State was outpaced by No. 12 Oregon in a rematch of the 2015 National Championship Game Saturday, falling to the Ducks 35-28.

The Ducks (2-0) earned their first program victory over Ohio State (1-1) while spoiling the Buckeyes’ home-opener, which saw fans in the Ohio Stadium stands for the first time in nearly two years. The loss marks head coach Ryan Day’s first-career regular season defeat.

Trailing 35-28 midway through the fourth quarter, Ohio State’s defense forced two-straight three-and-outs, but the Buckeyes’ offense was unable to capitalize on those opportunities.

Ohio State’s run defense struggled to bottle up Oregon’s three-headed rushing attack early, as the Ducks rushed for 102 yards on 18 carries in the first half — good for 5.7 yards per carry.

The three-pronged attack was led by junior running back CJ Verdell, who rushed for 49 yards and a score in the first half. Verdell added three receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown in the game’s first two frames.

Verdell added a 77-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to give the Ducks a two-score lead. The Chula Vista, California, native finished the game with 195 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Anthony Brown and junior running back Travis Dye added to Oregon’s dominance in the running game, combining for 108 yards on the ground.

While Brown produced on the ground, he damaged Ohio State through the air — completing 17-of-35 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown also completed the game without being sacked, as Ohio State’s pass rush was unable to find him in the backfield.

Another cause for Ohio State’s demise was its inefficiency on fourth down. The Buckeyes were 2-for-5 on fourth down, turning the ball over in Ducks’ territory each time.

Two of Ohio State’s fourth-down failures resulted in touchdowns by the Ducks on the ensuing possession.

Playing from behind for much of the afternoon, Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud had a strong outing. The Empire, California, native completed 65 percent of his passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns.

The wide receiver duo of senior Chris Olave and junior Garrett Wilson once again took center stage. Olave hauled in a game-high 12 receptions for 126 yards, while Wilson added eight catches for 117 yards and a score.

Slot receiver and sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba also got in on the Ohio State aerial attack, finishing with seven catches for 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

On the ground, redshirt freshman Miyan Williams and true freshman TreVeyon Henderson received a bulk of the carries.

Williams gobbled up 77 yards on 14 carries, while Henderson added 54 yards on 12 carries and a fourth-quarter score.

Ohio State also got a boost from freshman punter Jesse Mirco, who pinned Oregon on their own one-yard line twice in the first half.

The Buckeyes are back in the ‘Shoe Sept. 18 against Tulsa at 3:30 p.m. on FS1.