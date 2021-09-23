Through three weeks, No. 10 Ohio State is yet to find its bell cow at running back.

Four different Buckeyes’ running backs have carried the rock so far this season, with three getting at least 20 or more carries. While head coach Ryan Day has seen encouraging things from the unit, he pointed to the depth at the position as a strength and something they’ll need all season.

“I think, especially as we get into the meat of the season, having depth at that position is critical, especially with the balance that we’re striving for,” Day said. “Having those guys who have to get to that position gives us some strength moving forward.”

Running backs coach Tony Alford turned to redshirt freshman Miyan Williams to start the first two games of the season.

Williams churned out game-highs in Weeks 1 and 2, rushing for 125 yards against the Golden Gophers and 77 yards against then-No. 12 Oregon.

Although he was Ohio State’s leading rusher heading into its Week 3 matchup against Tulsa, Williams did not see the field against the Golden Hurricane.

“We were playing the hot hand there. I thought Master (Teague III) practiced well. Miyan did miss one of the practices this week and wasn’t feeling well,” Day said. “Those guys practiced a little bit better. It wasn’t like we’re holding them out, but TreVeyon (Henderson) was hot and coach Alford went with him.”

Day’s assessment of TreVeyon Henderson held true in his first-career start against the Golden Hurricane, as the freshman tore through the Tulsa defense en route to the single-game freshman rushing record. The Hopewell, Virginia, native rushed for 277 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.

“I had a lot of big goals for myself, and I reached one of my goals today, but I got plenty more, so I got to keep working,” Henderson said after the Tulsa game.

Prior to his breakout performance against Tulsa, Henderson showed numerous flashes of his talent.

Against the Golden Gophers, Henderson took a screen pass from redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud 70 yards for a touchdown. The score gave the Buckeyes a two-touchdown lead midway through the fourth quarter and essentially put the game out of Minnesota’s reach.

Although Henderson has shown tremendous promise in his first three games as a Buckeye, Day pointed to a variety of areas where the youngster needs to grow.

“He’s got a lot to grow, he’s got a lot to move on and you can see his ability level. But there’s a lot of things just in terms of executing, protection, executing his reads and his vision,” Day said. “He didn’t play last year at all in high school, so the last time he played was his junior year of high school. So to come out and flash like, that has been exciting. But at the same time, he’s still building and still growing. He still has a long way to go.”

Although Williams and Henderson have gotten the brunt of the carries so far this season, junior running back Master Teague III came into the season as the incumbent starter.

Despite being the veteran of the unit, Teague has seen his role diminish in his fourth year with the program.

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native had 47 carries through three games last season, but this year he’s had his name called just 20 times.

Prior to the season, Alford indicated that the veteran back would not get the same looks as he had in the past.

“You talk about those young guys coming in and the way they compete, it helps elevate the room,” Alford said Aug. 18. “So all of a sudden you really can’t afford to miss something. That’s just kind of the game we’re in.”

Looking ahead, Day said the running back situation is still fluid due to the contributions made by the three leading backs.

“Miyan started in the first game, and Tre certainly flashed in this game,” Day said. “So, we’ll see. He’s still young. Miyan is still young. Master is still practicing hard. We’ll kind of figure it out as the week goes on.”