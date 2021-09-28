The Buckeyes will paint the ‘Shoe red against Penn State Oct. 30.

Ohio State announced a new look Monday in the form of an all-scarlet uniform, which it will wear against the Nittany Lions in a marquee matchup.

The uniforms, dubbed “Color Rush,” will feature their typical home jerseys with scarlet paints.

The new look follows suit with their previous two alternate uniforms, all-black uniforms against Michigan State in 2019 and all-white uniforms against the Spartans in 2020.

Ohio State is encouraging fans to come decked in scarlet, from jerseys to sweatshirts to blankets.

Kickoff time and TV broadcast network are still to be determined against Penn State.