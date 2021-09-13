No. 9 Ohio State’s already depleted secondary lost another member Monday.

Senior safety Josh Proctor will miss the rest of the season with a leg fracture, head coach Ryan Day said Monday on an appearance on 97.1 The Fan’s “Buckeye Roundtable.” Proctor was carted off the field in the third quarter of Saturday’s loss to Oregon.

Last season, Proctor was one of the top members of the Buckeyes’ secondary — finishing with 20 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception.

In two games this season, Proctor was one of the most productive safeties in the struggling unit. The Owasso, Oklahoma, native racked up 10 tackles before his season was cut short.

Now, the Buckeyes will have to lean on its youth in the unit, including sophomores Bryson Shaw and Lathan Ransom — who combined for 111 snaps against the Ducks.