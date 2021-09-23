Ever since he was four years old, Jesse Mirco has played football in his hometown of Fremantle, Australia –– but with a twist.

Mirco played under Australian rules — where he said teammates pass the ball by punting to one another — for much of his life. The heavy focus on kicking the ball allowed him to gain years of repetitions.

In December 2019, Mirco ventured to the United States to watch a friend play football at the University of Kentucky, and that’s when he said he decided to pursue a career. He joined ProKick Australia, a program that trains Australian athletes for college and NFL careers, and learned American punting in just four months.

Ohio State, already familiar with ProKick Australia, recruited Mirco, and he committed in May 2020. Upon joining the team in January, Mirco quickly noticed one thing about the Buckeyes he never experienced back home.

“I’ve never experienced a football practice until Day 1 of spring and didn’t really know what was going on,” Mirco said. “There’s a lot more people on a roster and coaching staff than I’m used to back home. That was a bit of a shock. It’s a little bit different.”

Several additional differences between American football and the game he’s played back home include fall and spring camps, punt periods in practice and smaller team rosters, where only 22 players see action. Mirco said the NFL is popular in Australia, and he believes the Green Bay Packers are among the most popular fanbases.

Although he’s a true freshman, Mirco is actually 24 years old, much older than a typical first-year Buckeye. He quickly displayed his experience and maturity in Week 1 with two punts, then introduced himself to the Buckeye faithful with three punts inside the 20-yard line, including two downed at the one against then-No. 12 Oregon.

“He’s done a good job,” head coach Ryan Day said. “It was good to see him step up. You’re never quite sure the first time he punts what it’s going to look like, but so far so good.”

Prior to coming into the U.S., Mirco said the largest stadium he played in held around five to 10 thousand people.

Despite over 100 thousand sets of eyes looking in on his first game in Ohio Stadium during a top-25 matchup against then-No. 12 Oregon, Mirco said he took the sight in and didn’t feel rattled about the crowd.

“It was pretty cool, especially when I wasn’t on the field, just taking it all in and looking around and seeing the fans,” Mirco said. “When you’re out there and when you’re punting, holding, you don’t think twice about it. When you’re not on the field, though, and looking around and hearing the fans on a few big third downs we had on the weekend as well, which the student section was going crazy, which was pretty cool to see.”

While he admits there are a few rules of American football he doesn’t fully grasp yet, Mirco said he’s got a majority of the workings down.

In fact, Mirco said he speaks regularly with former Buckeyes punter Cameron Johnston — a ProKick Australia alum. Mirco said the two punt together when the 2016 Big Ten Punter of the Year honoree is in town.

“Cam’s had a very successful career and still is having a good career,” Mirco said. “The opportunity that comes with playing here and the exposure obviously comes into play. He did a lot here and had a great career here as well, so if I can get anywhere near Cam’s career, I’ll be pretty happy.”

Mirco is already off to an impressive start, dropping five of his last six punts within the 20-yard line. His 43.6 yards per punt rank within the top 10 among the Big Ten Conference.

Next, Mirco said he’s fine tuning his holding skills alongside special teams coordinator Parker Fleming. The first-year special teams coach said he’s thought Mirco has been consistent since he’s arrived, and fit right in with the culture at Ohio State.

“I think Jesse’s done a really nice job of coming in, being one of the guys, working really hard,” Fleming said. “When it’s time for him to go do his job in the punt team practice, he does a nice job.”

Mirco continues to adjust to both the American way of life and football, including foods he said he’s developed a liking for, such as macaroni and cheese and chicken. In Australia, Mirco said his family stays up beyond midnight to watch him compete in an Ohio State uniform.

Mirco said he’s enjoyed the range of backgrounds from which his teammates offer. He’s been with the Buckeyes less than a year, but his first taste of real, American football has lived up to his expectations.

“It’s cool. I enjoy it. There’s guys from everywhere all over the country here,” Mirco said. “It’s a different culture. People don’t understand me that well, which is a bit tricky at times. It’s definitely good exposure. It’s something different. It’s something you don’t get to do every day back home.”