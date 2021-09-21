Ohio State students wanting to get involved and build meaningful relationships across different identities can find community in the Multicultural Center.

Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Advocates, or IDEA, is a community group that aims to hold inclusive dialogue, empower advocates and raise awareness for marginalized identities to foster a better climate at Ohio State and beyond, according to the Multicultural Center’s website.

“We meet and we talk about and discuss different issues relating to equity, diversity inclusion, social justice activism and advocacy, things like that,” Nick Gilbert, a social justice engagement specialist at the Multicultural Center, said.

Gilbert said IDEA holds meetings every Tuesday at 6 p.m., with a discussion group of around 12-15 people talking about different topics geared towards students.

During meetings, Gilbert and Madison Woods, graduate administrative assistant for social justice engagement at the center, bring different topics and encourage students to reflect on the issues and their relationship to them, Gilbert said

“People show up and they’re able to sort of think about themselves, in terms of whether it’s their identity, their personal brand of social justice, and really walk away with a better understanding of themselves so they know how to interact with those around them in a more inclusive and equitable way,” Gilbert said.

Woods said before every meeting, she and Gilbert hold kickoffs to engage with students and find out what topics interest them, such as food insecurity and racial identity development.

“We just really want to make this something that students are interested in, so we don’t want to go and be like, ‘This is what we’re talking about.’ We really want the students to enjoy what topic we choose every week,” Woods said.

Gilbert said the program is open to every student at Ohio State. Students who are interested can go to the Alonso Family Room at the Ohio Union Tuesdays to join the discussion.

“It’s open to every student, regardless of identity or background,” Gilbert said. “The sort of only thing you need to have to show up to IDEA is the willingness to learn about equity, diversity and inclusion.”