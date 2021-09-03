Danger, fear and uncertainty are feelings police commonly encounter on call, but in a ridealong with Columbus Division of Police Saturday night, most of the crime that inspired these feelings occurred outside of the University District.

Two Lantern reporters joined two Columbus Division of Police officers, Sgt. Ben Leppla and officer Chase Rogers, to experience firsthand what they come across in an average night on patrol — including investigating a crime scene from an active shooter in the Short North, a man hit by a truck and officers in distress who needed help.

“Depends on the night; can be pretty busy after the calls to service come in,” Leppla said. “Unfortunately, there are a lot of shootings and serious things that go on at night: accidents, stabbings, robberies, assaults, fights, mental health issues and some people just need police and report things.”

The ride began around 7:45 p.m. A computer located in the middle consul of the patrol car tracked on-going incidents and searched websites for suspect or license plate information. The back seat of the car was divided off by a thick screen to keep the officer and passenger safe.

After leaving the police station with the reporters in separate cars, Leppla and Rogers were called to a scene at North High Street and 9th Avenue around 8:45 p.m. for report of a pedestrian on a skateboard hit by a box truck — driven by a man who did not have a license and told officers he was driving his uncle’s vehicle.

Leppla said he took his identification card to ensure it was valid, as well as looked at the person’s records and if any warrants were out for his arrest.

Following the incident, Rogers responded to a hit-and-run of an 18-year-old girl riding a Lime scooter hit by a car just a few blocks away at 7th and King avenues. Rogers said the suspect fled on East 7th Avenue. At the scene, the woman’s injuries were evaluated, and the area was checked for evidence of the perpetrator’s identity.

Rogers said the victim would receive a ticket for riding the scooter on the sidewalk and without a valid license. If the driver were tracked down, they would be charged — but he said he didn’t think it was likely.

After going their separate ways, Leppla turned on a series of light towers around 9:45 p.m., which University President Kristina M. Johnson announced would be installed as an effort to increase safety measures in the off-campus neighborhood.

Leppla said the university rented 10 light towers for one month, some located at North Pearl Street between East 12th and East 13th avenues, and another at 12th and Pearl. He turned them off at 4:30 a.m.

At around 10:30 p.m., Leppla was alerted to a report of a man screaming about cults and eating organs breaking into a vacant home.

Leppla said police officers are always meant to have backup when arriving at a crime scene, in case a suspect has a firearm. The officers went in, searched the home for any suspect and left after finding it empty.

At around 1:30 a.m., Rogers, who helps train future officers, was called to supervise a sobriety test for an incident in which a woman passed out from intoxication in a Wendy’s drive-thru.

Rogers’ trainees performed sobriety tests on the woman, who failed and was arrested. She requested to take a breathalyzer test, but Rogers couldn’t wait for the results. He was called to an officer who was in distress because he had been shot at.

After unsuccessful attempts to locate the suspect who shot at the officer, Rogers later, at around 2:45 a.m., responded to a call at the Wexner Medical Center to investigate an incident involving a stabbing victim.

At the hospital, Rogers ran into his coworkers from the Wendy’s scene. They had just finished a urine test confirming the woman was under the influence of drugs. One of Rogers’ coworkers and former trainees asked for his guidance with filling out paperwork to provide evidence for her upcoming court case.

Around 2:15 a.m., Leppla was chasing a potential stolen car with military plates he remembered hearing about over his radio hours earlier. In the middle of the chase, Leppla stopped when there was communication of an active shooter in the Short North.

Leppla rushed to around 1020 N. High St., where he learned an active shooter was just located. Several officers were scattered around the nearby area, searching for the shooter. Officers found the gun, but no suspect. Leppla then told officers to tape off the crime scene until the Criminal Scene Investigator arrived.

With no victim, witnesses or suspect, Columbus Police found themselves unsure of the exact events of the shooting. Their next steps would be to gather security footage from the stores and restaurants nearby, Leppla said. Rogers then met Leppla at the crime scene.

The ride-along ended around 4 a.m. after traveling around Columbus — primarily in the University District and Short North — for the night.