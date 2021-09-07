Ohio State graduate forward Seth Towns will undergo back surgery and miss the start of the 2021-22 season.

Towns, who joined the Buckeyes as a graduate transfer in 2020, will miss three -to -four months while rehabbing his injured back. The former Harvard Crimson missed his junior and senior seasons in Cambridge, Massachusetts, due to knee injuries.

In 25 games last season, Towns averaged 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds for the Buckeyes in a bench role.

With Towns expected to be held out until December, he will likely get a similar start time as last year where he debuted as a Buckeye Dec. 19 against UCLA.