The Ohio State men’s soccer team kicks off the weekend on Friday against Xavier at the IU Classic in Bloomington, Indiana.

The Buckeyes (1-1) are facing a strong Xavier (2-0) team and they look to apply this week’s practice theme: intensity. Following a loss to UAB, Ohio State may turn to junior forward Channing Chasten to step up in the absence of sophomore captain Laurence Wootton as he faces a one-game suspension for receiving two yellow cards against the Blazers.

The Buckeyes will face an undefeated Xavier team that creates opportunities on goal. The Musketeers average 11.5 shots a game, conceding one goal through two games.

Maisonneuve said that Xavier will be prepared, and the game will be a battle.

“They are very well-coached and are going to be organized and ready,” Maisonneuve said. “They have had a great start to the season, and they are going to be tough to break down. They can hit you going the other way.”

Chasten said that nonconference games matter in terms of building up momentum for when the Buckeyes enter conference play.

“I definitely think they are important. I wish we could’ve gotten the win against UAB, that would’ve been a good confidence boost,” Chasten said. “We got to take advantage of these games because we know the Big Ten is going to be a battle. Every team is good.”

Ohio State head coach Brian Maisonneuve said that this week’s practice focused on the parts of the game that the Buckeyes struggled with in the Wolstein Classic.

“The focus yesterday was definitely on transition and combinations to goal and box defending,” Maisonneuve said. “We had a lot of opportunities over the weekend, and we got to continue to work on that and score more goals.”

After being named to the 2021 Wolstein Classic All-Tournament Team, Chasten said he is ready to take on the bigger role of facilitating and getting everybody involved against Xavier with Wootton sidelined.

“I’m prepared for trying to find my other teammates more this game and also try to get around the edges, get some crosses in and maybe finally get a goal,” Chasten said.

Maisonneuve said Chasten played well last weekend and he brings a constant threat to opposing defenses.

“His ability to face guys up and get at them one-on-one, he is dangerous,” Maisonneuve said. “It changes the way teams defend you, so our ability to continue to get him the ball and let him isolate and get after guys is going to be a part of what we do.”

Maisonneuve will travel back to his alma mater of Indiana, where he won the Hermann Trophy for top men’s soccer player in the country in 1994.

Maisonneuve said that this weekend is about the Buckeyes — and he hopes to leave victorious.

“It is always fun to go back to the stadium and play on that field,” Maisonneuve said. ”I spent a lot of time there as a player and as a coach, but any extra motivation is what we need to win.”

The Buckeyes face Xavier on Friday in Bloomington, Indiana, on BTN + at 5 p.m.