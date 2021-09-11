Ohio State men’s soccer leaves Morgantown, West Virginia, winless after a 1-0 loss to No. 5 West Virginia 1-0 Friday.

The Buckeyes (1-3-1) had hopes of taking down the Mountaineers but struggled to crack the defense of West Virginia (4-0-1). The Buckeyes’ offense was limited throughout the duration of the game as they failed to produce shots on goal.

Ohio State was outshot by the Mountaineers 8-4 and failed to generate offense, with four fewer corners than the Mountaineers.

West Virginia scored in the 2nd-minute off a corner kick from fifth-year senior defender Kevin Morris as he rose up and slotted a header past Ohio State’s Keagan McLaughlin. The assist was from freshman defender Frederik Jorgensen and it was the lone goal of the game.

Trailing at halftime, the Buckeyes failed to gain any traction in the second half. They couldn’t seize any opportunities to score goals against a unique West Virginia defense that plays with an unusual formation.

The game featured a bit of physicality as the Buckeyes committed 11 fouls to the Mountaineers seven.

Ohio State will look to regroup and get back in the win column against Akron Wednesday at 7 p.m. on BTN+.