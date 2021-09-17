When the balance of good and evil sits in the hands of a man named Shang-Chi, his role shifts overnight from hotel valet to full-fledged hero.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who also directed “Just Mercy” and “Short Term 12,” was released Sept. 3, becoming the first-ever Marvel movie to feature an Asian superhero.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” follows the hilarious and lovable duo Shaun (Simu Liu) and Katy (Awkwafina) who have been close friends since high school and now work as hotel valet drivers in San Francisco. After fleeing from China to escape from his past, Shaun receives some unexpected guests who shatter his new life and drag him back to the one he left behind, uncovering secrets along the way.

The plot thickens when Shaun and Katy fly to China to rekindle communication with Shaun’s sister, Xialing (Meng’er Zhang), only to reveal things are not as they seem and the layers of their past and present intertwine. They soon learn the power of the ten rings and about the potential the rings possess for good or for evil.

When Shaun is faced with a battle from a familiar foe, he realizes he has to fight the power that gave him power in the first place in order to conquer his past and protect his own future. Shaun is no longer left to run from his past, but instead has to swallow it — the good, the bad and everything in between — in order to find peace.

This film includes many of the different aspects that come with a character who’s been masking his true identity, running from the past and facing internal battles of love, war, loss and betrayal. The film presents the viewer with a kind of hero new to the Marvel Universe — one who encapsulates the perfect balance of tenderness and strength.

Despite being a superhero movie packed with action, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has far more to offer than surface-level fight scenes, particularly when it comes to the tender moments between characters, as well as simmering emotions over the span of the film. Viewers witness Shaun’s anger throughout the movie, watching it turn into shame until he finally attempts to ignore the wounds of the past in order to make a new life for himself.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” did not stray from Marvel’s standard of excellence. With a realistic and relatable hero, a humorous best friend who is trying to find her way in life and a villain with an in-depth backstory, this movie’s strong suits are based in elements that go beyond action.

As one intriguing storyline ends, a new one immediately springs up in its place, leaving no room for the film to fall short with regards to its plotline. With beautiful sets, strong characters, a huge amount of heart and a wonderfully crafted background, “Shang-Chi” is a phenomenal film with a great message.

Rating: 5/5