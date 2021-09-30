Under the cover of night, vendors toting crystals, herbs, art and vintage odds and ends will congregate for the Mystic Market.

Presented by Sohud Collective, an outdoor market featuring over 20 small businesses and vendors each weekend, Mystic Market is a special event on the corner of Hudson and Summit streets on the first and third Friday of every month. The festival totes decorative lights, smoke machines, food trucks and vendors selling non-traditional items such as tarot cards, crystals and other metaphysical supplies.

Sohud Collective, located at 367 E. Hudson St., is known for selling vintage and sustainable clothing every weekend. However, Sohud has extended its brand beyond its regular vintage offerings by organizing weekend events like the Mystic Market, Taylor Grindle, organizer of Sohud Collective and 2019 Ohio State graduate, said.

“There are over 100 different vendors that have sold here who have been able to do what they’ve wanted to do because of this market, so it’s really opened up a lot of doors,” Grindle said.

Mystic Market will feature vendors of vintage and upcycled clothing typically found at Sohud’s weekly market with the addition of astrologists, herbalists, artists and musicians that aim to create an enchanted evening for patrons, according to Mystic Market’s Instagram page.

Grindle said he believes the Mystic Market is something unique to the city and it creates an environment full of whimsical, positive energy.

Lindsay Ciulla, an organizer of the market and owner of Hearts and Stars, a crystal and jewelry pop-up at Sohud, said she finds her position to be one that benefits both her and her patrons, which is an all-around rewarding experience.

“People really come to you with their problems, or their troubles, or their goals, and they trust you to push them in the right direction, which is a really rewarding experience,” Ciulla said. “It feels really cool to come full circle and work for myself at Hearts and Stars.”

Sohud Collective has helped to create a small, artistic community and cultural hub within Columbus that allows for events such as the Mystic Market to take place, Ciulla said.

“Columbus is rapidly growing, and I think for decades we’ve criticized it for lacking an identity other than OSU,” Ciulla said. “Columbus is a really special place full of artists and people who are open to things beyond traditional thought.”

Syd and Jo DeBerry, owners of Rebel Rebel, a boutique that sells clothing and trinkets inspired by rock ‘n’ roll culture, said an invaluable aspect of the market is how well it lends itself to creating a community.

“The Mystic Market is an incredible opportunity for creatives to come together and share their craft in an eclectic community,” Syd DeBerry said. “It’s helped a lot in growing our Instagram following and spreading the word about what we do.

Sohud Collective’s Mystic Market is scheduled for Oct. 15 and Oct. 29 from 5-11 p.m. More information can be found on the Mystic Market or Sohud Collective Instagrams.