Fresh off a win the night before, Ohio State women’s hockey head coach Nadine Muzerall and her team eyed yet another victory to start their season. In the end, the Buckeyes got what they wanted.

No. 3 Ohio State defeated St. Thomas 4-1 at OSU Ice Rink on Saturday, seeing goals from four different players and outshooting the Tommies 52-15.

The Buckeyes (2-0-0, 2-0-0 WCHA) started the season with a two-game sweep of St. Thomas (0-2-0, 0-2-0 WCHA) in back-to-back days.

Muzerall said starting with a sweep is a great feeling, especially since the new players are getting more acquainted with the team.

“It’s always a great feeling when you have a sweep,” Muzerall said. “We’ve got quite a few new additions to the team, so just becoming more familiar with each other and growing confidence when we do that as well.”

This is the Tommies’ first season and Saturday marked their second game as a Division I hockey program and in the WCHA.

Ohio State gained an early two-goal lead by way of a pair of graduate forwards with Lexi Templeman scoring first followed by Emily Curlett in the first period.

Saturday’s game was Templeman’s second at Ohio State and Curlett’s first. Both goals were the firsts of their Buckeye careers.

Curlett said she was unsure where she would fit on the team, but scoring in her first game made her glad to be wearing the scarlet and gray.

“I didn’t know what role I would have coming into the game,” Curlett said. “I’m just so excited to be here, so excited to play and just get an opportunity on the ice.”

St. Thomas battled back in the second with freshman forward Abby Promersberger scoring to start the period.

The Buckeyes quickly responded with a goal less than a minute later by sophomore forward Jenna Buglioni assisted by senior defensemen Eve Savander.

St. Thomas entered the powerplay, but the Buckeyes were still able to score on a shot by senior forward Gabby Rosenthal.

Ohio State stayed aggressive with 12 shots in the final period but didn’t score, securing their 4-1 win.

Curlett said that the team has its goals set high for the season as they continue to improve after this week.

“I know there’s a lot to build off of and a lot of cleaning up to do.” Curlett said. “We’re not looking to continue to be where we’re at, we want to rise up and win a championship.”

Next up, Ohio State will travel to Minnesota for a two-game series next Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.