University President Kristina M. Johnson announced in an email Tuesday that serious crime incidents in the University District are down 39 percent since Aug. 27.

The decrease in crime follows the university’s implementation of new safety measures including light towers, cameras and increased police presence in the off-campus area. In the month of August, there was a sum of six neighborhood safety notices with one in September so far — compared to two in August and September 2020 combined, according to the Department of Public Safety website.

“The well-being of our Buckeye community members remains our highest priority,” Johnson said. “The university is taking multiple measures in our approach to keeping our students, faculty and staff safe.”

The email comes three days after an Ohio State parent was shot in the leg outside Drinko Hall on High Street after the football game Saturday.

Johnson said the new safety measures are “showing early positive effects.” Additional resources are listed on the Department of Public Safety website.

She also said there is an increased security presence through Community Crime Patrol, student Campus Service Officers in marked security vehicles and University Police. Johnson added that she directed the Department of Public Safety to deploy additional safety resources in coordination with the city of Columbus.

“OSUPD and CPD have increased police presence and through crime interdiction programs using overtime to add to neighborhood patrols,” Johnson said. “The university remains actively engaged off campus and is committed to working in partnership with the city of Columbus to address crime in this area.”

Johnson said the university has fully or partially implemented 13 of the 15 Task Force on Community Safety and Well-Being recommendations and continues to make progress. Some recommendations include increased community crime patrols, expanded rideshare hours, launching of an online safety class this fall, a University District Organization partnership to provide a full-time and licensed social worker to support those in the campus area, enhanced cultural diversity training for University Police and comprehensive safety communications and community outreach.

Johnson added individual and collective action can help enhance campus safety, such as viewing the Safety Spotlight videos, awareness of surroundings, using public transportation and the Rave Guardian app, reporting crimes to Columbus Police at 614-645-4545 or the appropriate local law enforcement agency and dialing 911 in the case of emergencies.

Beginning this fall semester, Johnson said the university is using texts and emails from Ohio State news to provide brief, timely updates to the university community on safety issues. These notifications are separate from Buckeye Alerts.

Johnson said family, friends and others will be able to sign up for the Ohio State News alerts soon.