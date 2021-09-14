Amid the aftermath of a Saturday-afternoon loss on the gridiron, Ohio State’s climbing the rankings — academically.

The university jumped to 49th among national universities in the U.S. News & World Report’s Best College rankings for 2022, up four spots from last year’s placement at 53rd. Ohio State bounced two spots higher nationally to 42nd in undergraduate teaching. It is currently tied for Top Public Schools at 17th with Purdue University.

Kay Halasek, director of the Michael V. Drake Institute for Teaching and Learning, said in a press release the university continues to emphasize the impact of undergraduate teaching.

“Ohio State is committed to excellence in undergraduate student education, and the Institute for Teaching and Learning collaborates with and supports instructors who seek out and employ teaching methods shown to improve student learning,” Halasek said. “We are grateful to all of our colleagues for their overwhelming interest and participation in our programs, including the New Faculty FIT, Teaching Support and Teaching Endorsement programs.”

The university was ranked 54th out of 84 schools in First Year Experiences. The press release stated the First Year Experience program at Ohio State eases students through their transition to college and includes university orientation, the First Year Success Series, a Focusing on the First Year conference and the Peer Leader program.

Beth Hume, vice provost for Student Academic Success and dean of Undergraduate Education, said in the press release that collaborative work across a variety of university offices allows the First Year Experience to be successful.

“We’re delighted to be recognized for our First Year Experience programs,” Hume said. “Our success in supporting our first-year students is a testament to the collaborative efforts done by so many across the university, including our colleagues in academic units, as well as those in the offices of Diversity & Inclusion and Student Life, to mention only a few.”