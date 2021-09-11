An Ohio State student was robbed early Saturday morning in the off-campus area.

The student reported he was walking around 3 a.m. near the CVS at 2160 N. High Street when he was approached by four males, according to a safety notice. Three of the males left but one grabbed the victim by the arm, demanding his belongings and implying he had a gun.

The notice stated the victim’s credit cards and cell phone were stolen and the suspects fled northbound on High Street. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.