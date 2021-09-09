COVID-19 created challenges for students, faculty and staff at Ohio State, and new mental health resources are available to help Buckeyes navigate them.

September is nationally recognized as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Ohio State’s Suicide Prevention Program offers a training program called REACH© — which teaches students, faculty and staff to recognize and respond to warning signs of suicide. In addition to the training program, other suicide prevention events are available throughout the year.

“We’re about sending this campus culture of care — that everybody has a role to play in suicide prevention and we come through with the tools and skills, the know-how, the knowledge to be able to do that and to reduce stigma on our campus,” Laura Lewis, assistant director of the Suicide Prevention Program, said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide was the second leading cause of death for ages 10-34 in 2019 — the most recent year for which data is available.

Registration for REACH© is open on the Suicide Prevention Program website. The training involves a 90-minute session that teaches students and faculty how to recognize, engage, ask, communicate and help individuals who may be at risk for suicide. Over 22,000 people have been trained through the program so far.

“I would think that you wouldn’t want to graduate from Ohio State without that class under your belt,” Lewis said. “I think everyone would benefit through REACH.”

Lewis said the Suicide Prevention Program was founded in 2006 after Ohio State received the Garrett Lee Smith Grant to fund the initiative.

In addition to the training program, the university’s suicide prevention website lists other ways to get involved or partcipate in outreach programs.

RUOK? Buckeyes and RUOK? Veterans are interactive and anonymous depression and anxiety screening programs designed to help graduate or professional students and veterans get in contact with a counselor.

“When they take it, it kicks a message to one of our staff members who is a licenced counselor who is assigned to work with that program and they can dialogue with the student about how they’re doing and what resources they need,” Lewis said.

On top of the screening program, the Out of the Darkness Campus Walk — a series of student fundraising efforts through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, encourages everyone in the community to join the fight against suicide.

“This event provides an opportunity to learn about and connect directly with some of the wonderful mental health resources and supports found throughout campus,” Kayleena Brashear, a graduate teaching associate working in student leadership development for the Suicide Prevention Program, said in an email.

Lewis said although recent Out of the Darkness Campus Walks were virtual due to COVID-19, she hopes the walk this spring will be in person.

Brashear said in an email it is important to get involved in Suicide Prevention Program events and REACH© training because the skills fostered through attendance may come in handy to save someone’s life.

“[Suicide] is largely preventable with the right knowledge and tools. We need everyone in our Buckeye community to help prevent suicide and break down mental health stigma,” Brashear said in an email.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts or ideation, please reach out to a resource.

Hotlines –

National Suicide Prevention 24/7 Lifeline: 800-273-8255

Columbus Suicide 24/7 Hotline: 614-221-5455

The Trevor Project 24/7 LGBTQ Suicide Hotline: 886-488-7386

Text Lines –

National 24/7 Crisis Text Line: Text “HOME” to 741-741

Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services 24/7 Crisis Text Line: Text “4HOPE” to 741-741

The Trevor Project LGBTQ Suicide Prevention Hotline 24/7 Text Line: Text “START” to 678-678

Online Chats –

National Suicide Prevention 24/7 Lifeline Chat

TrevorChat LGBTQ 24/7 Online Chat

IMalive Live Chat