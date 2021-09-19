Ohio State police and Columbus Police arrested an 18-year-old man Saturday in connection to an incident with two students on campus around 3 a.m.

The students were walking near Curl Market, located at Woodruff Avenue and College Road, when an unknown man approached them on foot. He pointed a bb-gun that looked like a real gun at the students and demanded their belongings, according to a Department of Public Safety release.

The release stated no property was stolen and the man got into a car with other men before fleeing the area. No injuries were reported.

University and Columbus Police have located the vehicle, recovered the bb-gun and arrested one person unaffiliated with the university. The release states the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call University Police at 614-292-2121.