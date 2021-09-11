A woman in her 40s was shot in the leg near Drinko Hall along North High Street Saturday, university spokesperson Dan Hedman said in an email.

The victim was transported to the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State in stable condition, according to the Columbus Division of Police dispatch. The woman is not a student at the university, Hedman said in an email.

Hedman said police are actively investigating the shooting. A Buckeye alert stated there is no ongoing threat in the area.

The suspects are two Black males, one about 6-foot-3 with a “thin build” and the other about 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, according to a Buckeye Alert. Both were wearing dark clothing.

Mary Kidwell and Ben Blavat contributed reporting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This story was updated at 7:30 p.m. to include more information about the victim.