Dark spots on streets, helplessness from armed suspects and an unsatisfactory response from the university on crime are just some of the safety concerns a group of parents have for their kids at Ohio State.

In a group interview with The Lantern Monday, a group of Ohio State parents shared their concerns for their children’s safety — which were heightened after the death of Chase Meola, a fifth-year in marketing who was shot and killed outside the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity in October 2020. After months of reaching out to university administration, the parents are unsatisfied with the results.

In a universitywide email Friday, University President Kristina M. Johnson announced the addition of light towers and cameras along sidewalks near campus. Police presence and crime patrols will also be increased in the campus area.

Allyson Reid, a parent of a second-year student and founder of the Buckeyes for a Safe Ohio State Facebook group, said the group has biweekly calls with university administration — sharing numerous safety ideas such as more lighting, providing off-campus students motion sensor lights and temporary private security.

“We’ve talked about lighting that [off-campus] area up — it should be lit up like Times Square,” Reid said. “It should look like noon when it’s midnight — it’s way too dark and way too opportunistic for criminals.”

University Police Chief Kimberly Spears-McNatt said at a Wednesday press conference increased patrol and lighting are just some of the many elements that go into addressing crime, and that collaboration among the city, residents and students is key.

“We’re taking a holistic approach. We’re trying to solve this problem to keep all our guys safe — on and off campus,” Spears-McNatt said.

Several parents​​ said although they feel the university’s recent safety measures are beneficial, they may not be enough to protect their kids.

Jon Antkowiak, a parent from Connecticut, said the newly introduced safety measures are a good start, but he feels more can be done to protect students.

“Our students are easy targets,” Antkowiak said. “ None of them are armed. A lot of them are, you know, first time away from home. A lot of them don’t know the area very well.”

Despite weekly meetings with Buckeyes for a Safe Ohio State, some parents feel the university’s response has been slow and rather uncommunicative.

Lori Pezzullo, a parent of a second-year student from Rhode Island, said Johnson should have responded quicker to the numerous safety notices since the beginning of fall semester.

“It’s a little concerning for me because I’m not there and my daughter is on her own, and I want to be as proactive as I can be to help get this message across so this campus does something,” Pezzullo said.

There have been six neighborhood safety notices in August, compared to one in August 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety’s website.

Brad Krider, a parent of a second-year from Columbus, said he and many other parents have received “canned responses” to their emails to administration.

“I just think that there’s a lack of trust from our standpoint,” Krider said. “That our kids are being looked after and that crime and safety is a top priority.”

Lisa Kessler, a parent of a first-year student, said she would feel comforted about her daughter’s safety if she heard actionable steps from the university.

“Instead of just hearing the words, I want to see action. I want to know what [Johnson’s] plan of action is because right now, a lot of it is just empty words,” Kessler said.