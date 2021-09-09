Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

2020 record: 4-5

Head Coach: James Franklin

2021 record so far: 1-0

Record against Ohio State since 2010: 2-9

What’s Happened So Far In 2021

Currently No. 11 in the AP Top 25, Penn State picked up a massive win against then-No. 12 Wisconsin in its season opener. Penn State pulled out the 16-10 victory in what could only be described as a defensive slugfest. The Nittany Lions held the Badgers scoreless in three of their four red zone trips, and forced three turnovers en route to victory. Ball State comes to town next week, followed by No. 25 Auburn.

Key Offensive Player

Senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson gave offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich a huge boost when he decided to return for his final season of eligibility. As a junior, Dotson hauled in 52 receptions, 884 yards and eight touchdowns, leading the Big Ten in both receiving yards and touchdowns. Dotson is an elite deep-ball receiver who excels at stretching the field. He’s off to a great start this season after hauling in five receptions for 102 yards and a score against the Badgers.

Key Defensive Player

Senior safety Jaquan Brisker does just about everything on the football field for the Nittany Lions. Brisker, a preseason first team All-Big Ten selection, is extremely physical while maintaining good coverage skills. He tied for the team lead in pass deflections and interceptions while finishing third in tackles in 2020. Brisker has wasted no time making an impact in 2021, as he came up with a huge fourth-quarter interception in the win over Wisconsin.

Weaknesses

The Nittany Lions will look to replace both starting guards on an offensive line that allowed the most sacks in the Big Ten in 2020. The unit returns three starters, including standout redshirt junior tackle Rasheed Walker, but will need serious improvement if Penn State hopes to play in Indianapolis on Dec. 4. Not only did the offensive line struggle in pass protection, but they also scuffled when running the football. The offense averaged just 3.0 yards per carry last season, their fewest since 2014.