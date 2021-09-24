Shots were fired at a home near Tuller Street and Woodruff Avenue at about 1:19 a.m. Friday.

Columbus Division of Police responded to a report of someone discharging a firearm near the location, according to a neighborhood safety notice. A group of unknown males attempted to enter a house party at the location and were told to leave.

According to the safety notice, the males indicated they may return as they left the location, and shortly later, a black vehicle pulled up in front of the home and fired multiple shots before driving away. No injuries were reported.

Details are limited at this time, and anyone with information is encouraged to call 614-645-4545.