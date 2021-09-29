It’s the same Buckeyes softball team, but new faces took center stage during their opening weekend of fall ball last week.

Ohio State went 2-1 and earned wins over Ohio Dominican and Kentucky, blowing out the Panthers 16-0 and splitting a Sunday doubleheader with the Wildcats.

Auburn transfer and graduate left-handed pitcher Lexie Handley pitched in all three games, totaling 10 2/3 innings pitched with 14 strikeouts and just two earned-runs allowed. She said her transition to Ohio State has been centered on learning more about the game.

“It’s been seamless, almost. These girls have been nothing but great to me,” Handley said. “I know it’s hard letting an outsider come in, especially if someone’s a little bit older. But all around, these girls are awesome. I made the right decision and I’m super excited to be a Buckeye.”

Handley earned the win during her start in Game 2 against the Wildcats, throwing into the seventh frame before sophomore righty Emily Ruck struck out the final hitter with the bases loaded to nail the 4-2 win.

The Buckeyes brought the tying run to the plate with two runners on and one out in the bottom of the seventh in Game 1, but Wildcats senior right-hander Kennedy Sullivan struck out the next two batters to hold onto their 4-1 victory.

Head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly said the Buckeyes’ goal for fall ball is to take inventory on the entire roster of players, and playing against a Kentucky team that went 43-1 last spring provided that opportunity.

“That’s why we put them on the schedule, just to see what we had and how we can stack up against a really quality team,” Schoenly said. “We want to challenge ourselves and obviously it was a good challenge. It gives us a new list of things that we’re going to practice.”

The Buckeyes’ offense exploded for 20 hits against Ohio Dominican in the fall opener Friday, seeing six players with multiple runs batted in and five with multi-hit performances.

Ohio State’s second transfer shined during her very first plate appearance in a Buckeyes uniform. Senior outfielder Jaycee Ruberti — a Hoftra addition — connected on a two-run home run over the right field wall, holding her arms in an “O” as she crossed home plate during the fourth inning.

“She’s got some swag, she’s not a young buck,” Schoenly said. “She’s a fourth-year senior, so she’s got experience and now she brought it to us. We’re excited to see her do that.”

Sophomore right-hander Allison Smith, who became the seventh freshman Buckeye to record over 100 strikeouts in her first season, started the first two games and went 8 2/3 innings. She struck out 11 while allowing four runs, including just one earned.

2021 Second Team All-Big Ten and junior catcher Sam Hackenbracht mashed a two-run blast against Ohio Dominican, seemingly not missing a beat after leading Ohio State with 12 long balls in the spring. Hackenbracht went 4-for-7 with four RBIs.

Four of Ohio State’s incoming freshmen found hits over the weekend, led by three hits from infielder Kaitlyn Farley, in addition to a pair of runs and flashy defense from infielder Kami Kortokrax.

Senior outfielder Meggie Otte went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs and as many runs scored in Game 2 Sunday. She gave the Buckeyes a lead from which they never looked back with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning.

“It felt really good,” Otte said. “The last at-bat I had [in Game 1], I just missed the ball, so being able to get under that ball and just pull that was a really good feeling.”

Ohio State will continue its fall schedule with a doubleheader beginning at 12:30 p.m. against Bowling Green and Ohio, then host Pittsburgh for a pair of games Sunday at 1 p.m.

Schoenly left a challenge to the Buckeyes crowd that filled the stands at Buckeye Field: use their passion to gain a competitive edge.

“The crowd was amazing. That was so fun,” Schoenly said. “I want them to be the reason, them cheering and it happens instead of waiting for us to do something then they cheer. That’s my challenge to them. Be proactive, not reactive. Don’t wait till we hit a double; encourage them to hit a double.”