Ohio State will provide opportunities for students to learn more about themselves and their creative personality this fall.

In “LEAD Series: Discover Your Creative Type,” participants will take an assessment to determine where they fall among several different creative personality types during the virtual workshop Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to the website. This event is one of many for the LEAD — Leaders Engaging in Actions for Development — series, Anna Wagner, senior coordinator for Student Leadership Development, said.

Wagner said the LEAD series began in spring 2019 and promotes personal development while helping students get better acquainted with campus resources to assist them in academics and extracurriculars.

“The LEAD series is a series of open-access leadership development workshops that are hosted by the leadership team and student activities and available to any student on campus who’s hoping to learn more about their leadership skills,” Wagner said.

Participants engage in different activities to explore their creative strengths, especially as it relates to leadership, Brian Menard, administrative associate for leadership programs, said. Exercises include free writing, drawing and group discussions where participants can learn how they can apply creativity to their classwork, leadership skills and student organizations.

Menard said the workshop focuses on “helping students identify what their strengths are, what their values are and then from there, identifying how they can apply those to the Ohio State community.”

According to the website, there are 10 sessions within the series. First-year students can use the workshop to meet their First Year Success Series event requirements.

Student Activities will conduct Leadership Week during the first week of October, Wagner said. This is a week-long program across all Ohio State campuses that will explore the five themes of leadership: career development, community engagement, inclusion, personal exploration and wellness.

For more information on Leadership Week, students can visit activities.osu.edu.