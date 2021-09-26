Three Ohio State students were robbed near Indianola and Woodruff avenues at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The students were walking southbound on Indianola Avenue when a black Honda Accord stopped next to them, according to a neighborhood safety notice. Two men between the ages of 17 and 21 exited the car showing handguns and demanded the students’ property before returning to their car and fleeing the area.

The notice stated no injuries were reported.

The notice follows less than 48 hours after University President Kristina M. Johnson announced an additional $2 million a year investment over the next decade towards enhancing safety measures in the on- and off-campus areas.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.