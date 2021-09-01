Dr. Harold L. Paz, executive vice president and chancellor for health affairs at Ohio State and CEO of the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State, will step down from his position effective Oct. 3, University President Kristina M. Johnson announced in a universitywide email Wednesday.

Paz will go on to serve as executive vice president for health sciences at Stony Brook University in New York, Johnson said. The university will launch a national search for new leadership and plans to share more information on an interim medical center leader soon.

“He has played a key role in providing Ohioans with greater access to high-quality, specialized care; supporting medical research; educating and training the next generation of health care professionals; and driving growth through new outpatient care facilities and our planned inpatient hospital on the Columbus campus,” Johnson said.

Johnson said Ohio State has top rated health care professionals and she is excited to see what the future holds.

“With exciting opportunities to grow our medical center, ensure outstanding patient care, and prepare tomorrow’s leading health care professionals, we are at an exciting time to bring an even brighter future to Ohio State,” Johnson said.