Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus and online this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees. Prices listed are for general admission and/or single-day admission.

MUSIC

Friday, Sept. 3

Breakaway Music Festival 4-11 p.m. at Historic Crew Stadium ($79.99) Artists such as Kygo, Illenium, Gryffin and Chelsea Cutler will be performing at this two-day electropop festival spanning Sept. 3-4. Tickets to attend both days of the festival are $129.99.

Logsdon Live Fridays 7:30 p.m. at Adobe Gila’s Easton (FREE) Rock artist Chris Logsdon has performed at the Adobe Gila’s Easton every Friday for 15 years. This week will be no different — Logsdon will combine music and audience involvement for a wholly unique entertainment experience.



Saturday, Sept. 4

Lady A: What A Song Can Do Tour 2021 7 p.m. at Promowest Pavilion ($59.50) Joined by country artist Carly Pearce, legendary country group Lady A will perform rain or shine. All attendees are required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from up to 72 hours prior for entry.

Pettibone 7 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall and Kitchen ($20) The ‘80s are back in the form of Pettibone, who will be performing their metal tracks at Natalie’s this Saturday. All attendees are required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from up to 48 hours prior for entry.



Thursday, Sept. 9

Rauw Alejandro 7 p.m. at La Boom Columbus ($100) Puerto Rican rapper and singer Rauw Alejandro, who boasts over 38 million monthly listeners on Spotify, is coming to Columbus this Thursday as part of his world tour.



FOOD AND DRINK

Friday, Sept. 3

All that Jazz and Soul Food 5 p.m. at Beyond the Brix Parsons Avenue & Food Truck ($15) This weekly event has an ever-changing soul food menu that can include, but is not limited to, BBQ pork, fried fish, lobster mac and all that jazz. Jazz band E-Flat will also be there to serenade guests. There is a minimum $15 spend expectation for all guests, otherwise guests will be charged $10.



Sunday, Sept. 5

Council President Hardin’s 7th Annual Pig Roast And Fish Fry 1-5 p.m. at the Franklin Park Conservatory (FREE) Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin will host a drive-thru pig roast and fish fry. Diners are asked to mask up and remain in their cars while being helped, and those interested must register ahead of time.



ART, FILM AND PERFORMANCES

Friday, Sept. 3

Moonlight Movies 8 p.m. at Polaris Fashion Place (FREE) Polaris Fashion Place is bringing back this free drive-in movie series, kicking things off with “Raya and the Last Dragon” Friday. Gates open at 7 p.m., and the showing will begin at 8 p.m.



OTHER

Friday, Sept. 3

48th Annual Greek Festival 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral (FREE) This is the festival for anything Greek. A celebration of Greek ancestry and the Orthodox Christian faith, this festival, complete with food, drink and hospitality, will run through Sept. 6.



Saturday, Sept. 4

Comics on Comics 7 p.m. at Bossy Grrls Pin Up Joint ($10) Pink Petal Productions presents comics from the perspective of comics, bringing comedians in to joke, talk and debate about comics and other picture books.

Butterfly Bonanza Weekend 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blendon Woods Metro Park (FREE) The nature center will be holding a butterfly-themed Labor Day weekend, complete with crafts, games and a butterfly release at 12:30 p.m.



Sunday, Sept. 5

Shine On Festival & Flea 12-6 p.m. at The Little Light Collective (FREE) The Little Light Collective is celebrating its one-year anniversary with the first ever Shine On Festival & Flea. More than 50 curators and vendors will be lining Indianola Avenue alongside food trucks, local bands and a beer garden.



Thursday, Sept. 9

Thursday Excesss Karaoke at Fours on High 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Fours on High (FREE) It’s time to show off those pipes! Fours on High offers the perfect spot for anyone to become a star for a Thursday night.

