Location: Madison, Wisconsin

2020 Record: 4-3



Head Coach: Paul Chryst

2021 Record so far: 0-1

Record vs. OSU since 2010: 1-8

WHAT’S HAPPENED SO FAR IN 2021

The Badgers opened their season in front of a warm and amped Madison, Wisconsin, crowd. However, the crowd wasn’t the difference as the Badgers fell 16-10 to then-No. 19 Penn State in a tight defensive battle. Despite the opening loss, Wisconsin looks to be a premier team in the Big Ten West, relying on a tough and gritty defense.

KEY OFFENSIVE PLAYER

Sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz will make or break the Badger’s offense. Despite the zero-touchdown, two-interception game against Penn State, Mertz has all the necessary tools to be an elite Big Ten quarterback. Mertz started the late 2020 campaign with a five-touchdown game in a 45-7 thumping against Illinois and followed up with a two-touchdown blowout win over Michigan. Mertz tested positive for COVID-19 Oct. 27, 2020 and had to sit out a few weeks, then suffered an undisclosed shoulder injury. If Mertz can follow up his early freshman year success, the Badgers will be a real threat in the West this season.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYER

Junior linebacker Leo Chenal missed the first game of the season against Penn State and will be out another week against Eastern Michigan after testing positive for COVID-19. The inside linebacker started all seven games last year for the Badgers, racking up 46 tackles to go with six for loss and a team-high three sacks in 2020. Chenal’s return will complete the eight defensive starters returning in 2021. The 2020 All-Big Ten honorable mention will return to a defense who surrendered only 16 points to Penn State, allowing the Nittany Lions just 3/13 on third downs, and only 50 rushing yards.

WEAKNESSES

Despite being a favorite out West, Wisconsin needs to focus on the offensive end, only scoring 10 points in their opening matchup. The Badgers return wide receivers seniors Danny Davis III and Kendric Pryor, sophomore Chimere Dike and senior tight end Jake Ferguson, who will try and help Mertz and the offense generate more big plays this season, as they only had three plays of 40-plus yards last year. The Badgers averaged 25.1 points per game, ranking 89th in the country in 2020.