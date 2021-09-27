After a tough 4-2 loss to Minnesota Thursday, Ohio State women’s soccer head coach Lori Walker-Hock challenged her team to compete and they did, upsetting No.12 Penn State 1-0 Sunday.

With the win, the Buckeyes (7-4) are currently 2-1 in Big Ten play with wins over Maryland and Penn State (6-4).

The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions held each other scoreless until the 66th minute, where the Buckeyes broke the tie.

Senior defender Izzy Rodriguez scored off of a free kick that found the upper corner of the goal to give the Buckeyes the lead.

After the score, the Nittany Lions tried to push the tempo and draw even but the Buckeyes’ defense and senior goalie Bailey Kolinski held firm and secured the win.

The Buckeyes finished the game with 11 shots with two being on goal. The Buckeyes also tallied three saves on the day.

The win was the first time the Buckeyes left Penn State victorious since Oct. 31, 2008.

This was also the second shutout of the season for the Buckeyes, the last coming against Dayton on Sept. 9.

Ohio State kicks off a two-game homestand Thursday, hosting Indiana at 7 p.m.