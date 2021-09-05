Despite posting nearly five times as many shots as their opponents, the Buckeyes needed two quick goals at the start of each half to earn their second consecutive win on Senior Day.

Ohio State (4-2-0) emerged victorious over Navy (3-2-1) after sophomore midfielder Kine Flotre navigated through traffic and shot the team’s go-ahead goal during the 50th-minute. It was Flotre’s first goal of the season as she contributed three of the Buckeyes’ 19 shots — many more than Navy’s total of just four.

Freshman forward Kailyn Dudukovich opened the scoring just 92 seconds in with her second goal of the year. Senior forward Kayla Fischer and Flotre picked up their fifth and fourth assists of the year, respectively.

“I thought we gutted through it. Scoring a goal early isn’t always the best thing for your team because I think they settled in a little bit in that first half,” head coach Lori Walker-Hock said. “We’ll take it. It’s a win.”

Dudukovich said that her goal-scoring play is one the team goes over in practice regularly.

“We try to get Fischer in line, and my job as a nine is to get across the keeper and make the slashing runs,” Dudukovich said.

Fischer, who picked up the primary assist on Dudukovich’s goal, played a key role in the Ohio State offense Sunday. The offense ran through her on the left wing; she made multiple key through balls and drew a foul as well.

With 25 minutes remaining in the first half, Ohio State conceded its first corner kick of the game — and Navy scored the equalizer just 24 seconds later. Ohio State senior goalkeeper Bailey Kolinski made the initial save by tipping the ball up in the air but Navy senior midfielder Carolyn Mang was there to score the rebound via a header.

The theme of Ohio State’s possession dominance continued to begin the second half, as the Buckeyes found themselves in the attacking third for most of the first two-and-a-half minutes of the half.

Then, just 4:55 later, Flotre took a right-footed shot from just outside the top-right corner of the box that found its way into the net.

“I think as soon as she took that first touch she knew she was going to score the goal,” graduate forward Emaly Vatne said. “She hit it with a lot of power and exactly where she wanted it to go and it was a great strike.”

Ohio State’s control of possession continued through the final whistle. They were awarded eight of their ten corner kicks in the second half.

Vatne added the impact that fans this season, especially in comparison to last season, have had an effect on the team.

“Oh my gosh, it’s awesome,” Vatne said. “It makes us feel like Buckeyes again and not just a soccer team.”