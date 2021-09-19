Following a fairly successful nonconference campaign, Ohio State women’s soccer opened Big Ten play victoriously Sunday.

The Buckeyes (6-3) snuck past Maryland (4-3-2) by a score of 2-1 in College Park, Maryland, thanks to an 89th-minute goal from freshman forward Kailyn Dudukovich.

With the Buckeyes running the field for what was likely their final attack on goal before the end of regulation, sophomore midfielder Kine Flotre sent a perfect chip into the box, where Dudukovich was waiting to finish it off with a header.

The goal marked Dudukovich’s third of the season.

While Dudukovich put the finishing touches on the win, sophomore forward Christin Baumbick opened the scoring for the Buckeyes.

Baumbick perfectly read a deflection off of a Maryland defender for a clear shot into the left corner of the goal with just over three minutes remaining in the first half. The goal was Baumbick’s first of her collegiate career.

Maryland’s goal was sandwiched between Ohio State’s scores, as graduate forward Kori Locksley found the back of the net in the 63rd minute.

Ohio State controlled possession all day, outshooting the Terrapins 19-7. Leading the Buckeyes’ peppering of Maryland’s goalies — graduate Liz Brucia and junior Madeline Smith — was senior forward Kayla Fischer, who tallied seven shots.

The Buckeyes continue Big Ten play Thursday against Minnesota at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m.