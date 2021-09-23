The No. 3 Ohio State women’s volleyball team hopes to stay undefeated as Big Ten conference play begins with two road matches Friday and Sunday.

On Friday, the Buckeyes (10-0) take on No. 7 Purdue (8-1) at 7 p.m. in West Lafayette, Indiana. Then, Ohio State travels to No. 20 Penn State (7-3) for a Sunday match at 4 p.m. in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The Buckeyes concluded their nonconference play with two wins against Notre Dame last weekend, including their home-opener at the Covelli Center Sunday. Defensive specialist Kylie Murr was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for her play against the Irish.

Ohio State heads into conference play as the second-highest ranked team in the Big Ten, trailing only No. 2 Wisconsin. The Buckeyes have not played a ranked opponent since their four-set win against then-No. 4 Washington Aug. 28.

The Purdue Boilermakers concluded their nonconference play by earning three sweeps at the Stacey Clark Classic, beating Jacksonville State, Purdue Fort Wayne and No. 22 Tennessee.

The Boilermakers are 2-1 against ranked opponents this season, sweeping No. 25 Washington State Sept. 3 and No. 22 Tennessee Saturday, but falling to No. 10 Louisville in four sets Sept. 10.

Purdue leads the all-time series with Ohio State 48-44. Last season, the Boilermakers took both matches in four sets inside the Covelli Center. The Buckeyes are 15-24 when playing in West Lafayette.

Purdue also welcomes back two American Volleyball Coaches Association-recognized super-seniors –– All-American outside hitter Caitlyn Newton and honorable mention defensive specialist Jena Otec. Also, watch out for AVCA First-Team All-American senior outside hitter Grace Cleveland.

The Penn State Nittany Lions begin Big Ten play at Rutgers Friday before returning home to play Ohio State. Penn State concluded nonconference play with sweeps over Robert Morris and West Virginia at West Virginia University.

Penn State is 0-3 against ranked opponents this season, falling to No. 24 Georgia Tech in four sets, No. 11 Oregon in three and No. 14 Stanford in five.

Penn State has the 50-18 advantage in the all-time series against Ohio State. The Buckeyes won both matchups last season, winning in five sets at home and earning a sweep on the road. Ohio State is 6-27 when playing in University Park.

Watch out for preseason All-Big Ten team picks: Nittany Lion seniors opposite hitter Jonni Parker and middle hitter Kaitlyn Hord, and Maryland transfer super-senior outside hitter Erika Pritchard.

Both matches will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network.