Ohio State’s women’s volleyball team had a string of dominant performances during the Virginia Commonwealth University Invitational in Richmond, Virginia, Friday and Saturday.

The Buckeyes’ three-straight sweeps mark their sixth of the season. The squad earned its highest ranking in program history at No. 4.

The Buckeyes opened the VCU Invitational against James Madison Friday. It was a back-and-forth first set until junior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales had three consecutive kills for the Buckeyes to take the lead. Ohio State took the first set 25-17.

The second set was much like the first: a competitive start to the set before the Buckeyes took the lead. A block from sophomore middle hitter Rylee Rader and sophomore opposite hitter Emily Londot finished the set 25-22.

The Buckeyes did not trail in the third set and maintained at least a three-point lead throughout. Gonzales and Londot both recorded double-digit kills, leading the team to close out the match 25-14.

On Saturday, the Buckeyes had back-to-back matches. The first match against VCU began with a strong start by the Buckeyes in set one. The Rams had its lone lead of the set at 7-6 before the Buckeyes ripped off six-consecutive points to take the lead. The Buckeyes kept their lead for the remainder of the set, winning 25-15.

The Rams came out fighting in set two, building their largest lead of the match at 14-10. The Buckeyes regained their lead at 21-20 on a block from freshman middle hitter Arica Davis and Londot. Ohio State closed out the second set 25-23.

In the third set, the Buckeyes had the largest lead of the match at 9-1. Gonzales recorded a season-high 16 kills. The Buckeyes continued dominating and finished the match 25-17.

In the final match of the VCU Invitational against Virginia, the Buckeyes went on an early 7-2 run in the first set. Ohio State kept on top of the Cavaliers with strong defense in set one, forcing Virginia to have a negative hitting percentage of -.030. Ohio State won the first set 25-16.

Ohio State went on another big run in the second set. After knotting at four, the Buckeyes went on a 10-1 run. A block from Rader and junior setter Mac Podraza finished the set 25-17.

The Buckeyes led for the entirety of the third set. Gonzales hit double-digit kills for the fourth set in a row. Ohio State scored the final four points of the game to win its final match 25-18.

Ohio State wraps up its non-conference road schedule at Notre Dame Friday at 7 p.m.