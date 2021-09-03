Ohio State (3-0) won in three sets over Rhode Island (2-3) Friday in Lubbock, Texas, during the Red Raider Classic.

The Buckeyes took set one 25-14 with strong serving and consistent hitting. The final five points belonged to Ohio State, and freshman middle hitter Arica Davis, senior outside hitter Mia Grunze and sophomore opposite hitter Emily Londot led the team in kills with three each in the set.

Londot continued her dominant offensive performance in the second set with eight kills and a .500 hitting percentage, helping the squad take the second set in convincing fashion, 25-11.

The Buckeyes used runs of 7-0 and 10-4 to build a 21-7 lead. Grunze and Davis contributed five kills each.

The Rams began the third set with the first point and remained within two points before a 4-0 Ohio State run.

The Buckeyes ultimately closed out the match 25-13. Ohio State had four players get service aces in the third set, including freshman defensive specialist Sydney Taylor, senior setter Josie Vondran, senior defensive specialist Hannah Gruensfelder and junior libero Kylie Murr.

Ohio State will take on Texas State at 11:30 a.m. and Texas Tech at 8:30 p.m. Saturday as the Red Raider Classic continues.