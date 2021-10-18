No. 19 Ohio State was on the short end this past weekend as it fell to two ranked opponents.

The Buckeyes (7-7, 1-4 Big Ten) opened their weekend in Evanston, Illinois, as they squared off with No. 6 Northwestern. The Wildcats (12-4, 3-3 Big Ten) shut out the Buckeyes 3-0.

Northwestern sophomore midfielder Maddie Zimmer scored with 2:09 remaining in the first quarter. Senior midfielder Maren Seidel then put the game out of reach, scoring in the second and third periods.

The Wildcats outshot the Buckeyes 23-3 and had four penalty corners on the day.

Ohio State then traveled to Iowa City, Iowa, to take on the undefeated No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes (16-0, 7-0 Big Ten). Although the game was knotted at zero heading into the fourth quarter, it was the Hawkeyes who surged for a late victory.

With under 10 minutes left of game time, Iowa was able to put three goals past Ohio State.

Iowa’s redshirt senior midfielder Nikki Freeman and senior defenseman Anthe Nijziel scored back-to-back penalty corners to give the Hawkeyes a 2-0 lead.

The game was put to bed when redshirt senior midfielder Maddy Murphy redirected a shot to seal a 3-0 win for Iowa.

This marked the third time the Buckeyes have been shut out this season.

Iowa outshot Ohio State 18-2 and led on penalty corners 10-3.

Ohio State returns home for its final two regular-season games at Buckeye Varsity Field this weekend. The Buckeyes host No. 5 Penn State (10-4) at 3 p.m. Friday and No. 3 Rutgers (12-2) Sunday at noon. Both games will be broadcast live on BTN.