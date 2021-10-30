A double-digit list of Buckeyes are on the status report for No. 5 Ohio State’s first ranked home conference game of the season.

The Buckeyes’ running back depth took a hit when head coach Ryan Day announced this week that sophomore Marcus Crowley will be out with a long-term injury. The remaining four ball carriers have each dealt with bumps and bruises throughout the season.

The unit will remain sparse against Penn State as graduate running back Master Teague III is out for the second consecutive game. The Buckeyes will likely rely heavily on freshman TreVeyon Henderson and redshirt freshman Miyan Williams in the run game.

The lone new addition to the status report is redshirt freshman defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young.

The full status report is below:

WR Kamryn Babb

RB Marcus Crowley

DB Jantzen Dunn

DE Tyler Friday

DL Darrion Henry-Young

DB Jakailin Johnson

DB Jaylen Johnson

LB Mitchell Melton

DL Jaden McKenzie

OL Harry Miller

DE Noah Potter

DB Josh Proctor

TE Gee Scott Jr.

RB Master Teague III

OL Enokk Vimahi