Late in the first quarter against Indiana Saturday, redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud took a shotgun snap and saw sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba downfield.

Smith-Njigba crossed midfield at the Hoosiers’ logo crowded by three Indiana defensive backs. That tight coverage could’ve been enough to discourage any quarterback from throwing in that direction.

No matter, as Stroud roped his pass enough for Smith-Njigba to hop for the catch, securing a 32-yard gain despite being outnumbered three to one in coverage.

“That look, that was kind of what we practice,” Stroud said. “When you see things like that, I just think we’re hitting and we have a momentum, we’re just rolling. That is a confidence thing.”

Stroud’s confidence seems to be at a season-high after he completed 75 percent of his passes Saturday, setting a new best for the year. He went 21-for-38 with 266 yards and four touchdowns, pushing his streak of 15-straight passing scores without an interception.

The numbers don’t end there. After six games, Stroud is averaging over 327 passing yards per game, best in the Big Ten Conference and seventh in the country. The California native boasts the best passing efficiency in the NCAA and accounts for the 11th-most points in the nation with 132.

Stroud is quick to hand off praise to his teammates. He said if the Buckeyes’ offensive line didn’t block well or receivers didn’t find space, then he wouldn’t have the chance to stack statistics. But it hasn’t always been on the football field where Stroud’s teammates pick him up.

“I was kind of down in the dumps earlier in the season,” Stroud said. “My teammates lift me up every day. Jeremy [Ruckert], before every drive, he tells me, ‘Just do you. That’s what got you here.’ I just appreciate being around great people.”

The Buckeyes’ and Stroud’s momentum has rolled in recent weeks, as the team has erupted for six-straight games of 500 total yards and scored at least 52 points in four consecutive outings.

Head coach Ryan Day said he sees the confidence building from Stroud, but he doesn’t want the first-year starter to “ride the roller coaster,” instead to manage his emotions when things go awry.

But that’s just the hallmark of Ohio State football. The No. 5 Buckeyes operate college football’s best total offense with an average of nearly 560 yards per game. Stroud spearheading its offense as much as he has, especially after a challenging first three games of the season with a nagging shoulder, shows Ohio State can weather the storms.

“Our standard is hard, like if we don’t complete a pass or we miss a protection, we’re hard on ourselves,” Day said. “That’s what you want. These guys, they like football.”

Chasing the standard starts in the practices leading up to the game. Stroud said he enters every week with a clean slate, noting a need to throw whatever happened in the previous game out to focus on the next one.

Even more, Stroud said he watches film dating back to 2017 to get a grasp on what he might see come kickoff.

“We always say if you can know what you’re doing, you’re not anticipating, you’re playing fast. The more you can play fast and just go out and play ball, the better.”

Stroud’s routine seems to be working so far. He earned his fifth Big Ten Freshman of the Week distinction Monday, two shy of former quarterback J.T. Barrett’s program record of seven. Ohio State has swept the accolade all season with freshmen running back TreVeyon Henderson and quarterback Kyle McCord each with one.

The Buckeyes gunslinger was added to the Manning Award Watch List for top quarterback in the nation. Even if there were critics early in the season, Stroud is quickly silencing the doubts while climbing the leaderboards as Ohio State claws back into the national picture.

“He does have the talent to make those throws,” Day said. “If he continues to prepare the way he is and show toughness, then we’ll have a chance here as we make a run.”