It didn’t take long for No. 11 Ohio State to flex its muscles Saturday.

The Buckeyes (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) jumped out to a 24-point lead within the game’s first 13 minutes, which propelled them past Rutgers (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) 52-13.

Ohio State opened the game by snuffing out a fake punt by the Scarlet Knights, giving the Buckeyes tremendous field position on their opening drive. They didn’t need it, however, as freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson went untouched on a 44-yard touchdown run during the Buckeyes’ second offensive play of the day.

On the ensuing offensive possession for the Scarlet Knights, senior quarterback Noah Vedral overthrew his safety valve and the ball landed right into the arms of freshman cornerback Denzel Burke, who took it 23 yards to the house.

The pick-six marked Burke’s first-career interception and gave the Buckeyes a two-score lead less than four minutes into the game.

Ohio State’s lone blemish in the first quarter came in the form of a 75-yard catch-and-run score from Vedral to junior wide receiver Aron Cruickshank.

The Buckeyes kept their momentum into the second quarter, where they padded their lead with three-straight scoring drives — which were capped off by touchdown passes from redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Stroud undoubtedly put together his best performance of the season to this point, going 17-for-23 for 330 yards and five touchdowns, and saw his day end early in the third quarter. Stroud tossed touchdowns to four different targets.

Helping Stroud to his big day was a host of receivers, most notably senior Chris Olave and junior Garrett Wilson — who each hauled in at least one touchdown. Olave finished the day with five receptions and 199 yards and added two scores, while Wilson racked up three catches for 71 yards.

Stroud also got his tight ends involved, rifling touchdowns to graduates Mitch Rossi and Jeremy Ruckert.

Ruckert had his best outing of the season, snagging four receptions for 40 yards alongside his first-half score.

Stroud’s efforts helped Ohio State coast into the locker room with a 45-6 lead at halftime.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Buckeyes kept its momentum from a week ago and held the Scarlet Knights in check all day.

The Scarlet Knights were held to just 346 total yards on the day, including an abysmal 111 yards on the ground. Outside of the 75-yard touchdown in the first quarter, Rutgers’ only picked up 271 yards.

Sophomore Ronnie Hickman once again led the defensive charge for the Buckeyes from the bullet position, racking up 12 tackles.

The Buckeyes return to action Oct. 9 at noon when they host Maryland on FOX.