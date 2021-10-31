No. 6 Ohio State steam-rolled opponents the past four weeks, but No. 22 Penn State gave the Buckeyes a fight that they had not seen since Week 3.

The Buckeyes (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) limped their way to a 33-24 win over the Nittany Lions (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) Saturday at Ohio Stadium behind the sea of scarlet in the stands.

Here’s five things we learned in the win, as the Buckeyes fell a spot in the AP Top 25 Poll.

The rushmen got after Sean Clifford

Penn State redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford had 361 yards through the air — the second-most for the Cincinnati native this season.

That did not tell the story, though, as he was under pressure all day long, getting brought down four times and hurried five more.

There were two pivotal moments where Ohio State got after Clifford which led to his two turnovers.

Senior defensive end Tyreke Smith exploded off the end, blowing by redshirt junior offensive lineman Bryce Effner for his second sack in as many weeks since returning from injury.

Smith knocked the ball loose, falling right into senior defensive tackle Jerron Cage’s hands who took it 57 yards the other way for Ohio State’s second touchdown of the game.

Clifford’s other turnover was forced with pressure as well, as the rush was in his face, hitting his arm and forcing the floater that junior cornerback Cameron Brown secured. The Buckeyes drove down and kicked a field goal to lengthen Ohio State’s lead to six.

Noah Ruggles knocked it through the sticks

Coming into Saturday’s game, graduate kicker Noah Ruggles had kicked four field goals in the previous four weeks combined.

He matched that total against Penn State.

Ohio State’s offense made it easy for Ruggles, though. The Buckeyes would drive down to the red zone and fail to punch it in, ending 4-of-6 red zone trips in field goals.

Down the stretch, Ruggles’ role became increasingly important, as the improved play from both defenses made points at a premium. The last two drives, not counting the end-of-the-game kneel downs, ended in 25- and 26-yard field goals to give the Buckeyes a two-score lead and end the game.

Ruggles has yet to miss a kick this season, now 11-for-11 on field goals and 47-for-47 on extra points.

TreVeyon Henderson rebounded nicely after only total 14 yards in first half

Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson introduced himself to college football nicely, making the game look easy in his first seven games in his Ohio State career.

Game No. 8 presented a challenge for Henderson.

The open lanes that he had to run through early on in the season were plugged by Penn State linebackers, making life rough for Henderson to get to the second level, leading to only 14 yards on the ground in the first half.

Then, in the third quarter, as the student body belted out “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi, Henderson broke a 68-yard run down to the 3-yard line — his longest scamper of the game.

He got paid two plays later on a 1-yard rush, extending his streak of scoring a touchdown in every game as a Buckeye.

The Hopewell, Virginia, native finished with 152 yards on 28 carries with a touchdown.

Pre-snap penalties hurt Ohio State

Usually hostile environments like the ‘Shoe create pre-snap issues for opposing teams, but the Buckeyes dealt with that issue themselves.

Ohio State is already one of the most-penalized teams in the Big Ten, now averaging over six penalties per game.

The offense logged five false starts and redshirt freshman center Luke Wypler committed two snap infractions.

Three of the five false starts were by skill position players in wide receivers senior Chris Olave and junior Garrett Wilson and Henderson.

Henderson’s false start in the third quarter particularly hurt the Buckeyes’ momentum because they were lining up on fourth and goal from Penn State’s 1-yard line — a potential touchdown that would’ve lengthened the lead to 10 points.

Ohio State was able to overcome the penalties this time around, but in future potential top-10 matchups against No. 5 Michigan State and No. 9 Michigan in the final two weeks of the regular season, it might not be so fortunate.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba quietly emerging as a C.J. Stroud go-to

Despite being a consensus No. 3 wide receiver in Ohio State’s loaded room, sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the team in receiving yards for his second week in a row against Penn State.

He almost mirrored his performance against Indiana a week ago with six catches and 97 yards this week, and two of them were particularly important.

The first reception came on a third and nine in the first quarter. Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud found Smith-Njigba for 11 yards to move the chains, extending the drive that ended in a field goal.

The next came in the second half after the Nittany Lions tied the game at 17. On the first play of the Buckeyes’ ensuing drive, Smith-Njigba turned a short pass into a 58-yard gain to the Penn State 17-yard line.

Despite Ohio State having to settle for yet another field goal when reaching the red zone, Smith-Njigba’s yards-after-catch ability certainly had a huge helping hand in the Buckeyes regaining the lead.

He is no stranger to big games either. After racking up a career-high 145 yards against Oregon, the Rockwall, Texas, native has gone for at least five catches and 90 yards in four of the last five games.

With Wilson and Olave garnering the attention of defensive coordinators and the opposition’s No. 1 and 2 corners, that allows for Smith-Njigba’s next level agility and route running to serve as a security blanket for Stroud to turn to time and time again.