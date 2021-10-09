After collecting inactives the last two games, senior defensive end Tyreke Smith may make his return to the field against Maryland.

Smith, alongside sophomore wide receiver Julian Fleming and graduate cornerback Demario McCall, is listed as a game-time decision for Saturday’s contest.

Redshirt freshman running back Miyan Williams is inactive for his second-straight game after missing Ohio State’s game against Rutgers a week ago.

Freshman defensive back Jantzen Dunn is also inactive after sustaining what head coach Ryan Day called a “long-term” injury against the Scarlet Knights.

The full status report is below:

Game-time decision

WR Julian Fleming

DB Demario McCall

DE Tyreke Smith

Unavailable

WR Kamryn Babb

DB Jantzen Dunn

DE Tyler Friday

DB Jakailin Johnson

DB Jaylen Johnson

LB Mitchell Melton

DL Noah Potter

SAF Josh Proctor

K Jake Seibert

RB Miyan Williams