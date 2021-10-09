After collecting inactives the last two games, senior defensive end Tyreke Smith may make his return to the field against Maryland.
Smith, alongside sophomore wide receiver Julian Fleming and graduate cornerback Demario McCall, is listed as a game-time decision for Saturday’s contest.
Redshirt freshman running back Miyan Williams is inactive for his second-straight game after missing Ohio State’s game against Rutgers a week ago.
Freshman defensive back Jantzen Dunn is also inactive after sustaining what head coach Ryan Day called a “long-term” injury against the Scarlet Knights.
The full status report is below:
Game-time decision
WR Julian Fleming
DB Demario McCall
DE Tyreke Smith
Unavailable
WR Kamryn Babb
DB Jantzen Dunn
DE Tyler Friday
DB Jakailin Johnson
DB Jaylen Johnson
LB Mitchell Melton
DL Noah Potter
SAF Josh Proctor
K Jake Seibert
RB Miyan Williams