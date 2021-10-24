After snagging his third catch of the first half, senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert sacrificed himself and leapt above an Indiana defender when he attempted a hurdle.

Ruckert eventually set a new season high with five catches and hauled in a pair of touchdown scores during No. 5 Ohio State’s 54-7 win over the Hoosiers. It marked his second game of the year with a touchdown.

“It’s always fun,” Ruckert said. “Everybody sees the stat sheet, but I mean, we had a great week of practice.”

Ohio State’s success went beyond just a good week of practice.

Eleven different Buckeyes caught at least one pass. All three quarterbacks who traveled to Bloomington, Indiana, played against the Hoosiers.

Ruckert said there are days where the game plan is different from others. He thought the biggest step Ohio State took exiting its bye week was not worrying or forcing anything, but playing in whatever way necessary to help the team win.

“I feel like, more so now than ever, we’ve come together as a team,” Ruckert said. “I’ve always said since I’ve been here some days it’s in the run game, some days it’s in the pass game, whatever it is, just being able to make the plays when your name is called is the culture here. Today was our day.”

Ohio State tight ends entered Saturday accounting for nearly 15 percent of the Buckeyes’ total receptions this season, totaling 19 catches.

The unit has waited its turn when it comes to contributing to Ohio State’s offense, which stands as first in the country in terms of total offense. Even senior tight end Mitch Rossi caught his first reception back in Week 5 in his fifth season with the program.

Ruckert, though, headlines the tight ends room. He’s closing in on the program record for career touchdown receptions, owning 11 which is two shy of Jake Stoneburner’s record.

“He’s done a lot of work, done a lot of the dirty work,” head coach Ryan Day said. “There’s times where the ball hasn’t come his way, but when you stay positive and you stay at it, things work out. That’s playing team football.”

Ohio State hinges its program on the brotherhood and culture among players, and redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed a season-best 75 percent of his passes in his latest showing during his first year as starter, said Ruckert has helped him settle in.

“I’m feeling more comfortable just being out there. My teammates are a huge help,” Stroud said. “Ruck, he’s a great tight end. Great body language, great routes. Today was his day to ball. I’m happy for him.”

The 2021 season hasn’t always been as easy as the Buckeyes’ pristine conference record shows, though.

Ohio State reconstructed itself after a home loss to then-No. 12 Oregon in Week 2 and a lackluster outing against Tulsa one game later, resulting in shifts on the defensive coaching staff.

Offensively, Ohio State boasts so many weapons that it may be easy to get lost in the shuffle, evident in lesser tight end production but heightened importance in execution, such as 12 personnel packages.

Day said players have to be unselfish when they’re in pursuit of the same objective, and Ruckert is a perfect example.

“We talked this week about, ‘What are you willing to sacrifice to be great and to make this run?’” Day said. “Sometimes that means sacrificing touches, but eventually it’s going to come back to you and it did for Jeremy.”

After Saturday’s ballgame, Ruckert has a new career high in receptions with 15 this season. Five games remain for the Lindenhurst, New York, native to add onto that total and chase program records.

Ruckert is part of a dangerous Ohio State offense that is firing on all cylinders, but it wouldn’t be possible without the Buckeyes trusting one another and chasing the team goal.

“Knowing that whoever the play is going to go to, we know we have confidence that they’re going to make the play and C.J. is going to throw it to us,” Ruckert said. “I feel like we’re in-sync right now.”