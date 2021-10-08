Indie-pop artist Jesse Powers said she aims to create music that makes listeners think about the deeper meaning of life.

Jesse Powers grew up in Sumter, South Carolina, but moved to Columbus in 2014. Powers said she developed a love for theatre and music at a young age, but the deep sense of community in Columbus was one of the reasons she decided to stay and officially begin her career in music.

“I think creating roots for me was a lot about a community, which is really why I decided to stay here,” Powers said. “I really had formed a deep community, especially with like, a spiritual community, which is a lot of like what my music is sort of based around.”

Powers released her new album “To Remember” on all major streaming platforms Aug. 25. She said she believes the album is a testament to the magic of summertime.

“I definitely would want people ideally to go out into nature and listen to it because it’s meant to reconnect you with nature,” Powers said. “It’s very centered around natural elements and connecting with the earth.”

Powers said her spiritual community is what inspires her lyrics, and she writes her songs in a way that allows her audience to think more profoundly about themselves and their lives.

By Sept. 16, her album had gained over 11,800 streams on Spotify, according to a post on her Instagram. Powers said she hopes her fanbase will continue to grow as people continue to share and listen to her music.