Below is a breakdown of The Lantern’s 2021-22 staff demographics. The survey was made available to our 23 editors plus copy editors, who are student journalists who each work in the newsroom two days per week. The survey also included questions about newsroom culture and climate, experiences with stress while working and perceived value of an individual’s work, both by other editors and the university community. Not all questions were required, so total respondents vary between metrics.

<a href=’#’><img alt=’Dashboard 1 ‘ src=’https://public.tableau.com/static/images/La/LanternTest/Dashboard1/1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

<a href=’#’><img alt=’Dashboard 1 ‘ src=’https://public.tableau.com/static/images/La/LanternTest2/Dashboard1/1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

