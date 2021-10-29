When freshman wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. caught a 20-yard reception and dazzled with a spin move around two Indiana defenders in the fourth quarter Saturday, he flashed signs of football lore.

His Buckeye teammates waved towels and patted him on the back. Harrison said they understood he was talented like they are, but not everyone is as nimble.

“It was just a crazy move,” Harrison said. “They didn’t know I could do that, so I’m glad I could showcase that.”

But, someone may have already known Harrison could put defenders on a spin cycle or force a safety on special teams — his father.

Marvin Harrison Sr. earned a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a 13-year career with the Indianapolis Colts. The eight-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion is Top 10 in NFL history in total yardage and touchdowns.

Having someone who’s been there and done that might help when learning the game of football, and Harrison Jr. said his father’s impact has been huge.

“Honestly, you learn a lot. You learn a lot about the little details, the little things that you may not really watch on TV, a normal person wouldn’t really notice,” Harrison Jr. said. “Having him as a dad and just a mentor for me is big. He just helps me with all those little things.”

While impressive, Harrison Sr.’s numbers may place heightened pressure on his Buckeye son. But Harrison Jr. said he’s used to high expectations, noting “it’s not going to go anywhere,” so he’s learned to live with them.

Perhaps one person who’s helped ease that pressure is Harrison Jr.’s high school teammate and current Buckeye redshirt freshman quarterback Kyle McCord. The pair played together at St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia, and Harrison Jr. said they visited Ohio State twice together, eventually remaining teammates.

“It was a long time coming. That’s my guy since high school,” Harrison Jr. said. “We’ve played a lot of games together, so I’m glad we can put it together in college.”

Harrison Jr. has put it together in all seven games this season, contributing mostly on special teams.

Head coach Ryan Day said Harrison Jr. brings an excellent attitude when it comes to his role on special teams, and his football background helped the young Buckeye with that. Because of this, the Ohio State coach thinks it’ll translate when Harrison Jr. lines up wide on offense.

“He comes from a background where he understands what working is,” Day said. “He had a pretty high football IQ when he came in, but I think being around some of those guys has allowed him some perspective of guys who are playing at a high level and what he strives to be. I think he’s going to help us here down the stretch.”

The former four-star recruit has three receptions for 43 yards. His role has been similar to sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who flashed primarily in a backup role in 2020 and emerged as a starter in 2021.

Smith-Njigba said he sees Harrison Jr. building and improving against the Buckeyes’ defensive backs in practice and believes there’s a bright future ahead.

“He’s just competing at a high level,” Smith-Njigba said. “When I was kind of in his spot last year, just being a backup receiver, you can just see the guys ahead of you like Chris [Olave] and Garrett [Wilson], of course. He’s going to be a great player.”

The waiting game may be no fun for some, but Harrison Jr. said he’s embraced it. He’s taking the chance to learn behind two preseason All-American wide receivers in Olave and Wilson.

Harrison Jr. said their attention to detail allows the two leading Ohio State receivers to stand out, and he knows he’s waiting in the wings to fill their shoes.

“It’s part of the game, just get better each and every day,” Harrison Jr. said. “Learn from the guys ahead of you. Your time will come eventually.”

Harrison Jr. said he understands reminiscing on the days of his father running routes and racking receptions, but he hasn’t necessarily learned one standout skill from him. Rather, he said he gained a mindset: make the most of everything.

“You got to take advantage of all your opportunities here,” Harrison Jr. said. “There’s so many great guys, great players. Only one ball can go around, so whenever the ball comes to you, you got to take advantage of the opportunity.”