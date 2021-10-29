Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann announced Friday that graduate forward Kyle Young was diagnosed with vestibular dysfunction and is set to miss some time to open the season.

Although Holtmann said there was no set timetable for Young’s return, he mentioned this would not be a long-term issue for the Canton, Ohio, native. Young’s ailment, vestibular dysfunction, occurs when the body’s balance system is disturbed.

Young has dealt with injuries in previous seasons, suffering multiple concussions in 2020, but Holtmann said he is in good spirits after this latest setback.

“He’s had about everything that can come a kid’s way in five years,” Holtmann said. “He’s in good spirits now that it’s been diagnosed and that he’s showing improvement. It was really hard for him when he was kind of wondering.”

With Young expected to miss a period of the season, the Buckeyes’ depth at the four appears to be a bit thin. Graduate forward Seth Towns, who also plays the four, is expected to miss the first few months of the season as he recovers from an offseason back injury.

Holtmann said that junior forward E.J. Liddell will likely play a significant amount of time at the four — as expected. But, the fifth-year head coach pointed to sophomore Eugene Brown III, senior Justin Ahrens and redshirt senior Justice Sueing as Buckeyes that can fill that spot if needed.

“We’ve had to look at some different options,” Holtmann said. “It’s unique when you have two injuries at the same position.”