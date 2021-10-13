Ohio State lost convincingly in Bloomington, Indiana, 3-0 as it failed to keep up with the pace of the Hoosiers.

Ohio State head coach Brian Maisonneuve returned to his alma mater Tuesday, but the Buckeyes (4-7-1) were unable to get their first win in conference play as they lost to Indiana (8-3-1). The Buckeyes dropped the contest 3-0 due to their struggles finishing shots, despite the game playing closer than it looked.

The Buckeyes kept up with the Hoosiers in terms of shooting the ball, as each team had 12 shots and four on target, but Indiana found the back of the net more often.

The Hoosiers took a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute of the game off a curling shot by freshman forward Tommy Mihalic and they didn’t look back.

Ohio State generated opportunities in the game as they tallied five more corners than Indiana, but it couldn’t take advantage of its opportunities.

Indiana’s junior goalkeeper Roman Celentano denied all the Buckeyes shots on target as he made four crucial saves to keep Ohio State scoreless.

In the second half, Indiana tacked on two more goals and gave Ohio State little hope of pulling off a comeback.

Indiana’s junior forward Maouloune Goumballe put the Hoosiers up 2-0 in the 64th minute by bending a shot outside the box around Ohio State senior goalkeeper Noah Lawrence.

In the 85th minute, Indiana put the final touches on its victory after junior defender Brett Bebej scored off an assist from sophomore defender Redmon Lawson.

The Buckeyes look to bounce back Sunday as they face Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan, at 2 p.m. on BTN+.