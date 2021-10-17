The Ohio State men’s soccer team remained winless in conference play after losing to Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan, 1-0 Sunday.

The Buckeyes’ (4-8-1) loss to the Spartans (6-6-2) extended their losing streak to four games. The story remains consistent for the Buckeyes, as Ohio State failed to convert shots into goals, pushing them to an 0-5 start in the Big Ten in 2021.

The Buckeyes had six shots on target and Michigan State had four. However, the Spartans were able to come up big by getting the ball into the back of the net.

In the 44th minute, the Spartans took a 1-0 lead off a corner kick. The ball was placed into the box and after a bit of scrambling, Spartans sophomore midfielder Vedad Kovac jammed the ball in the bottom right corner.

The Buckeyes dominated the second half and finished the game holding a slight advantage in possession. They were consistently in control, but Michigan State’s freshman goalkeeper Lance McGrane kept the Spartans afloat.

McGrane had six saves in 90 minutes of play but the biggest one came in the 55th minute. Ohio State’s senior midfielder Xavier Green had a clean look at the goal and struck the ball, but McGrane dove to his right and deflected the ball away from the back netting.

Ohio State looks to get back into the win column as it faces Penn State Friday at 7 p.m. on BTN+.