The Columbus Community Pride held the 2021 Community Pride Festival, sponsored by the Multicultural Center at Ohio State, to support the LGBTQ+ community in Columbus and introduce the local LGBTQ+ organizations Saturday from 12-7 p.m at Mayme Moore Park.

The festival provided live music and performances by local LGBTQ+ bands and artists, vendor booths by local LGBTQ+ artists and entrepreneurs, information fair for local LGBTQ+ organizations, food trucks and different workshops for people who attend.