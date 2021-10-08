For the artists at Goodwill Art Studio, creating art isn’t just a joy, but a necessary habit that has carried them through the many ups and downs of the pandemic.

The studio’s latest art exhibition, fittingly titled “Necessary Habits,” opened Sept. 23 and will be on display at the Loann Crane Gallery through Dec. 17, featuring a variety of different artistic mediums including paintings, drawings, sculpture and mixed media, Deborah Griffing, manager of Goodwill Art Studio, said. Griffing, a 1993 Ohio State alumna, said the studio — which works with adults with disabilities — wanted to highlight how making art serves as a source of joy and spirit that not even a global pandemic can stop.

“You’ve got COVID raging, but it’s really necessary for mental health, for well-being, to go back to habits that are productive and fulfilling,” Griffing said. “Creating is one of those habits that can carry people through really difficult times. The act of making art kind of keeps you in the present, you know, and so all of those challenges out there past the doors kind of drift into the background.”

Griffing said the studio strives to facilitate a holistic experience of what a career in the arts is like. The studio not only provides its artists with materials and support in creating art, but also talks with them about marketing and getting their art out into the world for profit.

“The artists that come here get 70 percent of the sale price, so it’s an income generator for them,” Griffing said. “Which is pretty cool, you know, to be getting an income purely on their spirit and what they create. I mean, any artist knows that’s kind of the dream.”

“Necessary Habits” features the work of several of the studio’s artists, leading to a unique, multidisciplinary show. Griffing said everything from portraits of animals, colorful abstract works and fabric sculptures can be found at the exhibition.

Griffing said each of the featured art pieces reflect the individual creativity of the artists.

“Each person that’s represented there has a distinct creative style and voice that, you know, you can recognize wherever you go,” Griffing said.

“Necessary Habits” is on display at the Loann Crane Gallery, an art gallery operated by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, which features the works of historically marginalized people, Jami Goldstein, spokesperson for the council, said.

“We’re very happy to be able to bring this space, this dedicated space, to artists across the community,” Goldstein said. “And to people across the community who can discover the work of these artists and really begin to understand the contributions that they make.”

Goldstein said the council chose to partner with Goodwill Art Studio on “Necessary Habits” because the studio’s work fit the mission of their gallery.

“They have a long-standing, really wonderful art program for their clients,” Goldstein said. “They are doing good work in the community as a whole, but their art program is really incredible, and so we’re honored to be partnering with them.”

Griffing said she hopes the exhibition will highlight the talent of the studio’s artists and expand awareness of their unique contributions to the Columbus community.

“I think historically, people thought that individuals with disabilities, you know, you give to them, you support them,” Griffing said. “Now I think it’s turning around to this recognition that they give back and they support us. It’s not a one-way street.”

Admission to the Loann Crane Gallery, located at 182 E. Long St., is free. More information can be found on the exhibition’s webpage.